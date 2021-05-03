Former Clay County swim coach accused of soliciting child for unlawful sexual conduct

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A former swim coach at a private school in Clay County was arrested and accused of soliciting a child online for unlawful sexual conduct, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, Mitchell Bentz, 24, is accused of sending several lewd images to a child victim.

Bentz was recently arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail.

The former swim coach at St. Johns Country Day School is now facing multiple felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in April and was carried out by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and Forensics Unit.