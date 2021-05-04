3 hospitalized after police pursuit ends in downtown crash, JSO says

An Infiniti was one of the vehicles involved in the crash Tuesday, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after one of them fled from police, sparking a pursuit that ended when that driver struck two other cars at a downtown intersection, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Rich Buoye, commanding officer of the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit, said that around 3:50 p.m., a JSO sergeant in a marked patrol unit spotted what he believed was an accident near the former Jones College Arlington campus on Arlignton Expressway.

“A white Chevy looked like it spun out, there was smoke, hit a fence and another vehicle,” Buoye said.

As the sergeant arrived on scene, Buoye said, the Chevrolet took off. Buoye said the sergeant, who had already activated his emergency lights, turned on his sirens, but the Chevrolet continued to flee, traveling over the Mathews Bridge and into the downtown area with speeds reaching 50 mph to 60 mph.

“From what I’m hearing, the Chevy was traveling and acting in a reckless manner prior to the sergeant’s intervention, therefore the pursuit was within policy,” Buoye said.

Buoye said the pursuit ended when the Chevrolet ran a red light at East Beaver and North Liberty streets and collided with an Infiniti and a Mercedes-Benz.

“I heard sirens, but it was too late when I heard them. Next thing I know, someone was coming down East Beaver and they hit me,” said Greg Walker, the driver of the Infiniti.

Buoye said the two women in the Mercedes suffered “very minor injuries” and were walking around and talking before they were transported to an area hospital. He said the driver of the Infiniti was not injured.