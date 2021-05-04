Clay County principal named Florida Principal of the Year

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Green Cove Springs Junior High Principal Jen Halter has been named 2021 Florida Principal of the Year, the school district announced Tuesday.

Halter has been at the school for six years and previously served as the assistant and vice-principal at Green Cove Springs Junior High where she helped lead the school from a “C” to an “A” school grade, which has continued to be maintained under her leadership.

Halter also leads at the state level on the board of the Florida Association of Secondary School Principals for the Florida Association of School Administrators where she works to champion other great school principals’ work across the state.

“I have learned great leadership skills from so many leaders and fellow colleagues at the district, state, and national levels. I am passionate about this work and making sure all students have positive learning experiences and achieve great success both in and out of the classroom,” Halter said.

Halter is currently earning her doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Florida.

“Jennifer Halter is an outstanding educator that believes all students have the right to a high-quality education. She is an integral part of our school district and works diligently to ensure that Clay County is one of the best places for teachers and students to learn and grow. It is an honor to see her recognized at the state level and I continue to look forward to her next steps as a leader,” said Superintendent David Broskie.