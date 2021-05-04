Surprise visitor: Bear wanders onto patio in Lake Asbury

Jennifer Lynn shared in the News 4 Clay County Facebook group this photo that shows a bear spotted on a back patio near Lake Asbury Junior High School.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A bear sighting in Lake Asbury has residents on alert.

Jennifer Lynn shared in the News 4 Clay County Facebook group photos that show a bear on a patio in the Silver Creek subdivision near Lake Asbury Junior High School.

“Came walking into the beary friendly backyard in Silvercreek neighborhood near Lake Asbury Junior high. Very populated neighborhood! Right onto the back patio just after 1 am,” her post reads.

It was an alarming sight for residents like Carol Martin.

“I’m scared,” said Martin. “It’s, like, where’s he at? Is he in the woods? Is he behind my house?”

But these four-legged visitors are not unprecedented.

“I’ve definitely heard of bears being around here and driving through Penney Farms,” said Lake Asbury resident Johnathan Martin. “There’s even bear warning signs on the road.”

This isn’t the only recent bear sighting we’ve heard about. Video shows a bear on a property near Camp Blanding. Another video captured cubs there. Evie Stack recorded them and said she’s lived near bears for decades but has seen a sharp increase in sightings over the last few years.

Ad

Ad