Karen Bockraths says the bear broke into her pool and took a dip!

NAPLES, Fla. – A Florida bear had a pool party in Naples, Florida!

The large mammal was captured splashing around this week from Golden Gate Estates in Collier County.

Karen Bockrath said when the bear visits, she sends photos to her nephew. He prints the images out and brings them in to “show and tell” at his elementary school to brag about his grandma’s “pet bear.”

Now that’s one way to beat the heat!