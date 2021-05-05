Bug Off: Advice for battling feisty mosquitoes this season

With the rain comes the bugs. More than an irritant, mosquitoes, can carry viruses such as Zika, Chikungunya and West Nile. Though Zika and Chikungunya are prevalent in the South, West Nile Virus can be contracted all over the United States.

Peter McHugh from Nader’s Pest Raiders has some insights on how to prevent pest-breeding conditions.

“In conjunction to our mosquito program there’s a number of things homeowners can do themselves to greatly reduce the biting mosquito population,” McHugh said. “Obviously, the biggest thing is to prevent them from getting inside, making sure the screens and doors are in good repair. Outside, eliminating sources of standing water. Adult mosquitos can lay eggs and reproduce in 10-14 days, in as little as a soda bottle cap full of water.”

Homeowners should also keep gutters cleaned to prevent standing water as well as cutting back or getting rid of unnecessary vegetation around their home. Swimming pools should remain covered in colder months to prevent the laying of eggs and drain any water that has collected on top of pool covers. Also, consider using yellow bug light bulbs in outdoor light fixtures to reduce the number of flying insects around your home.

“There is no such thing as complete mosquito elimination or pest elimination,” McHugh said. “The programs that we offer include applying a product that is going to greatly reduce the adult bug population in the vegetation around homes because that is where they go to get out of the heat.”

Fleas and ticks are also an issue when it comes to humidity and heat. Remember to keep your lawn trimmed, vacuum your home, wear light colored clothing outdoors to easily spot ticks and groom pets with tick and flea treatments frequently.

“With our services and what homeowners can do around their property will greatly reduce this population to allow them to enjoy those nice summer evenings around their home,” McHugh said.