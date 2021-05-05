Construction finally begins on 2 major Southbank projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major projects that could change the Jacksonville skyline are starting to take shape on the Southbank.

One involves the iconic Friendship Fountain and the other involves a 12-year-old dream of development next to the Duval County School Board building -- The District. Construction has started on both projects.

A spokesman for the developer of The District -- Preston Hollow Capital, which is based out of Dallas -- said that name is going to change when they hold the official groundbreaking on May 25.

The plan is to turn the riverfront site into housing, retail and a park. The work underway now at the site is for a parking lot that will be used by the school board. It is located right next to the 32-acre site. In turn, the school board will swap their parking lot to allow for easier access to the site.

The future land use map for The District. (Jacksonville Daily Record)

The building height map for The District. (Jacksonville Daily Record)

The project could end up costing more than $600 million, and right now, the city could be spending $23 million on infrastructure improvements like drainage and roads.

Meanwhile, an improvement project is underway at Friendship Fountain. It has been fenced off. The mayor’s office said they are beginning improvements, which have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the fountain, which has not been operating correctly for years, $6 million has been budgeted.