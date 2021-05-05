‘I thank God for letting me have him’: Local mom opens up after son’s near drowning

Mandy Harry plays with her 3-year-old son, Calvin, who recently survived a near drowning at a St. Johns County pool party.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It can happen in the blink of an eye. Accidental drownings remain the leading cause of death in children between the ages of 1 to 4. Sadly, many families on the First Coast have lived through the tragedy of losing a child to drowning. It almost happened to the Harry family in St. Johns County.

Mandy Harry and her husband have six healthy, vibrant children. The youngest is 3-year-old Calvin, a boy Harry describes as cheerful, strong-willed and independent. As Harry learned, life can change in a second.

Mandy Harry and her husband have six healthy, vibrant children. The youngest, 3-year-old Calvin, recently survived a near drowning at a pool party. (Photo provided)

“I want parents to realize that this happened very fast,” Harry said. “Drowning can happen very fast, it’s very silent, and it’s devastating.”

The Harrys’ ordeal began just over a month ago at a friend’s pool party in St. Johns County. Harry said children of all ages -- and more than a dozen adults -- were around the pool. She said Calvin had been swimming while wearing a puddle jumper life jacket. A puddle jumper is a swim vest that fits across a child’s chest and is attached to two arm floaties. It is secured through a hook that fastens in the back.

Harry said Calvin asked her to remove it so he could go inside and get a snack. The next thing she knew, the unthinkable happened.

“I heard my sister scream his name,” Harry said. “I looked over and he was laying on the side of the pool deck, lifeless.”

