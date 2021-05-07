Baker County couple charged in 2-month-old child’s death

Louis Barton and Savanah Brannen face child neglect charges in the death of their 2-month-old child.

More than a year after their 2-month-old girl died, a Baker County couple now faces felony charges related to her death, authorities said Friday.

Louis Barton and Savanah Brannen have been arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, a second-degree felony, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Both remain in custody at the Baker County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The charges stem from an investigation that began Sept. 28, 2019, when the infant was found dead at a home on Boyce Road in Glen St. Mary where more than 10 other people were living.

Though authorities could not determine a cause of death, detectives and medical professionals found the child had injuries that were consistent with physical abuse, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A second child, a toddler, was removed from the home and remains in foster care.

Following an investigation into the 2-month-old’s death, deputies took the parents into custody.