Facebook changes ‘like’ button to pink flower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Facebook has turned its “like” button pink for users in the U.S.

The online social media and social networking service has not publicly said why, but Newsweek confirmed that Facebook changed the button for Mother’s Day.

The like button changed for some users, noting that the usual blue circle with a white thumbs up in the middle changed to a flower with pink petals, and the white thumbs up at its center.

The change is only visible in the U.S. because the holiday falls on a different date in other countries, Newsweek said. In the United States, it’s the second Sunday in May but in the U.K., for example, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in the period of Lent.

Some News4Jax followers were skeptical because the change did not hit their profile at that time. It is unknown when everyone will receive the new, and temporary “like” button.

The comments section found that hundreds of Facebook users still did not have the new button.

