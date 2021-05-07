Clear icon
67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jacksonville woman turns 100 years young on Saturday

Happy Birthday!

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Tags: 
100
,
Jacksonville
,
Birthdays
Jacksonville woman turns 100 years young on Saturday
Jacksonville woman turns 100 years young on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is wishing a special young lady a happy birthday on Saturday.

Annie Lee White was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 8, 1921.

Veronica Taylor, Annie Lee White’s niece, said they will be celebrating on Saturday with a drive-by parade.

Annie’s secret to a long life: She stands tall at 4′4 and credits her long life to being physically active, in addition to reading her bible and praying. She thanks God for life everyday.

Annie enjoys cooking soul food, such as collard greens. At night she loves to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Happy Birthday!

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: