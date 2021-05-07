Man charged with attempted murder in shooting on US 90, Columbia County deputies say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting last month on U.S. Highway 90 near the Interstate 75 interchange, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Bell Farmer is charged with attempted murder and other weapons offenses.

Right now, according to investigators, it appears the shooting might have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. April 25, according to deputies, a Dodge Charger with chrome rims showed up at a gas station and a man, later identified as a victim, walked up to the Charger, thinking it was a relative’s car, but when the man realized it wasn’t, he walked away. Investigators said that as the man was walking back to his car, someone who was inside the Charger started an argument with him. According to deputies, the victim and a woman drove away, but they were followed by the Charger down Highway 90 and then someone inside the Charger fired multiple gunshots into their Jeep, striking the victim, who was brought to another gas station where an employee called 911 for help.

“He started getting woozy and he fell back and hit his head,” said the employee, who News4Jax chose not to identify.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman in the Jeep was not injured.

“You always have the potential for innocent bystanders to be hurt, so it was important for us to locate the suspect and apprehend him,” said Sgt. Steven Khachigan, with the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were able to identify Bell Farmer as the suspect because of video surveillance, an unnamed eyewitness and the victim’s ability to recall seeing a distinctive tattoo on the suspect’s forehead.