Should Duval schools keep COVID-19 safeguards in place? DCPS wants to hear from you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is asking parents, students and school-based employees if they want to keep COVID-19 safeguards in place when the new school year starts this fall.

Stakeholders are being asked to share their opinions in a new survey that was opened Friday.

“The 2021-22 school year will be here before we know it, which means now is the time for us to begin making some important decisions,” Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said in a video posted to the district website. “We want your feedback on how you think schools should look next year, and whether you think certain measures should remain the same, or be changed. That includes wearing facial coverings, implementing temperature checks, using desk shields and more.”

All of the safeguards put in place to start the year will remain until the school year ends June 3.

The district said that the feedback, along with the latest guidance from the CDC and input from local health professionals, will help guide decisions on how to open schools.

The survey will be available until May 24.

“I can’t thank you enough for your patience and perseverance, as we navigated such an unpredictable, challenging time,” Greene said.