Community outreach continues to get the vaccine into more people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of the community continue Saturday.

The COVID-19 Vaccine and Health Fair starts at the Master’s Touch Ministry in Northwest Jacksonville, at 9 a.m. on Soutel Drive. It’s part of an outreach for minorities and for people who may be hesitant to get the shot.

People will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine as well as access to vital health screenings and educational information.

The COVID-19 Vaccine and Health Fair runs through Saturday. You can register online at www.vax904.com to be vaccinated. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Over at the federally run vaccination site at Gateway mall, numbers remain low. Health officials are able to administer as many as 3,000 doses per day, but in the last week, on average, the site has administered only 161 doses per day.

This week, the site stopped giving out first doses of the Pfizer shot because of the low demand.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about the declining number of Floridians getting vaccinated. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 43.5% of the state’s residents have received at least one shot with 31.6% fully vaccinated. The rate of vaccinations dropped 16% in the last seven days.

Nationally, 45.3% have received at least one shot and 33.4% are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden says his administration’s goal is for 70% of Americans to get at least one COVID-19 shot by July, 4. Biden says the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12 soon. 16- and 17-year-old’s are able to get the shot already.

All federal pharmacies are now offering walk-in hours for vaccinations. Winn-Dixie, Walmart and CVS area already accepting walk-ins at 782 Florida stores and Publix will allow walk-in starting Monday.