Man fatally struck while crossing US 301 in Alachua County, FHP says

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a sedan Saturday evening while crossing U.S. Highway 301 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. 301 around 10:40 p.m. when the car struck a 27-year-old Raiford man walking across the highway from east to west in the southbound lanes.

The man was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he died, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the sedan, a 48-year-old North Carolina man, was uninjured.

According to FHP, the investigation is ongoing.