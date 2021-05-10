Cheer community to gather & remember Tristyn Bailey

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Tristyn Bailey was well-known and loved in the cheer sport community, remembered for her bright smile and big personality.

The 13-year-old girl’s body was found after a search Sunday. On Monday, Sheriff Robert Hardwick announced that a suspect, 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, was taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge in Bailey’s death.

For the past year, Bailey cheered at Infinity Allstars. Tracie Hartkemeyer, the gym owner, is stunned by the teenager’s death.

“We have never had such a tragedy,” Hartkemeyer said. “We have never lost an athlete, so it’s very heartbreaking for all of us.”

One week ago, Bailey traveled to the ESPN sports complex in Orlando for a Summit cheer competition with her team.

No one thought it would ever be her last.

“Tristyn was extremely bubbly. She was friendly to everyone. She was the life of the party,” Hartkemeyer said. “She could make a bad situation better, a bad practice -- she rallied. Told everybody lets do it again.”

Ad

As they mourn Bailey’s death, they will come together Monday night in the same gym where Bailey brought so much joy to remember her for a beautiful smile and personality that can never be replaced.

“Inside and out, Tristyn is a true, true beautiful person,” Hartkemeyer said. “Great personality. Wonderful athlete. And she will be missed so much by all of us here.”

The prayer circle at Infinity Allstars is scheduled for 7 p.m.