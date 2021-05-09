St. Johns County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Deputies said Tristyn Bailey was reported missing Sunday morning after she was last seen around 1:15 a.m. at the Durbin Amenity Center in northwest St. Johns County.

She was reportedly wearing a white cheerleading skirt and dark-colored shirt.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or dial 911.