Clear icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

St. Johns County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
St. Johns County
,
Missing child
Tristyn Bailey
Tristyn Bailey (Provided by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/WJXT)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Deputies said Tristyn Bailey was reported missing Sunday morning after she was last seen around 1:15 a.m. at the Durbin Amenity Center in northwest St. Johns County.

She was reportedly wearing a white cheerleading skirt and dark-colored shirt.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or dial 911.

🚨 MISSING CHILD 🚨 The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing child who was...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.