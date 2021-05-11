JaxPort hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its main office

JaxPort is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for port workers and the general public.

The clinic is part of a joint effort with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Department of Health. It will be held at JaxPort’s main office on Talleyrand Avenue from now through June 25.

No appointment is required to get vaccinated at the clinic. Doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to people on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last day to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is May 21. Second doses of the shot will be given out three weeks later. Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available from now through June 25.

JaxPort’s main office is located at 2831 Talleyrand Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32206.

To learn more, visit JaxPort’s website.