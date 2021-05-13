Glover selected for Florida Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame

Nat Glover is well known and respected following a life of service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Glover will be inducted on Saturday into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame.

Glover, 78, a law enforcement veteran with decades of experience, became Florida’s first Black sheriff since the Reconstruction era when voters elected him to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 1995.

He held that office until 2003 and went on to become president of Edward Waters College before retiring in 2017.

Nat Glover was the sheriff of Jacksonville from 1995 to 2003. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Glover is one of five 2021 inductees who will be honored this weekend in Tallahassee. They’ll be joined by five 2020 Law Enforcement Hall of Fame inductees.

Formed in 2014 by the Florida Legislature, the state Law Enforcement Hall of Fame recognizes officers who have distinguished themselves in their careers and the line of duty.

FLDE Commissioner Rick Swearingen will preside over the ceremony, which is being held at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Courtyard in Tallahassee.