Foster parents accused in death of 4-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The foster parents of a 4-year-old boy who died in April were arrested Thursday and now face charges in connection with his death.

Alex Pinto is charged with second-degree murder and Michelle Sipko is charged with manslaughter.

Reese was in their foster care after he and his siblings were removed from the custody of his mother.

Pinto and Sipko were expected to go before a judge Friday afternoon.

Loved ones gathered Tuesday to pay their respects to the boy who Jacksonville police said was murdered.

The visitation and funeral for Reese Jr. took place at Holly Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Old Jennings Road.

Ad

Reese was brought to Wolfson Children’s Hospital on April 15 for a broken collarbone, and doctors found head injuries too, Cristopher Nastasi, the boy’s uncle, told News4Jax.

Nastasi said the boy died April 21 from his injuries.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office database, the incident that caused the boy’s death occurred April 15, but the death was not determined to be a murder until April 22.