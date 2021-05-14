Man accused of video voyeurism in grocery store arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police charged a man with video voyeurism after he was caught filming a customer in the Publix in the St. Johns Town Center.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Britt Kinchen was arrested after the incident took place Tuesday afternoon.

Kinchen is being charged with video voyeurism of someone 19 years of age or older. This is Kinchen’s first offense.

A witness saw Kinchen approach the victim, who was a customer in the deli aisle, from behind. The witness was able to point out Kinchen to JSO.

Kinchen gave up his right to counsel during his interview, according to his arrest and booking report released Thursday. He also gave police written consent to search his phone. The computer forensic unit within the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched his phone and took it as evidence.

Kinchen was listed as an employee doing lawn maintenance for the Publix where the incident took place.