Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to offer Safe Kids Academy in June

Students pictured here went through the academy in 2019; NCSO did not hold Safe Kids Academy is 2020.

YULEE, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is offering its Safe Kids Academy two different days in June.

The three-hour academy is free for students ages 5 through 8.

The first session is on June 12 at Callahan Elementary School in the cafeteria. The second session is on June 26 at Wildlight Elementary School in the media center. Both sessions begin at 9 am and end at noon. Kids should wear a t-shirt, comfortable pants and tennis shoes.

The academy focuses on six major lessons: Stranger Awareness, Dialing 911, Internet Safety, Home Safety, Fire Safety and Anti-Bullying. Students will learn in a classroom setting, as well as have hands-on training calling 911, speaking with a dispatch system, evacuating a building during a fire and defending themselves. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputies will teach the entire lesson.

Once students complete the training, the deputies will present the graduates with a certificate of completion as well as an educational coloring book and grab bag.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has hosted this academy for years. It did not host one in 2020.

Registration is limited to the first 20 students for each session. To register, call Deputy Lisa McCumber at 904-335-7343.