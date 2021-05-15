Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville.

During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars.

Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few passes to other rookies on Saturday.

Meyer did say that Lawrence was on a throw count for rookie minicamp but he only was unable to throw for the final few minutes of the practice. Meyer appeared pleased with what he was able to see from Lawrence on the practice field. He even threw his hands up after one throw to signal a touchdown.

Three rookie pass-catchers caught the majority of Lawrence passes during practice — former Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell, former Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond, and former Georgia Tech receiver Jalen Camp.

Camp, the Jaguars 6th round pick, showed up as an athlete on the field. The reps Saturday were not against defensive players but Camp looked smooth getting in and out of his breaks and was able to make some nice catches.

Farrell is a big guy. He worked some short route combinations on the field. Farrell looked comfortable catching the ball but definitely seems to fit in more as a run-blocking tight end.

Lawrence’s former teammate at Clemson Travis Etienne was the only running back on the field at rookie minicamp. Instead of having him work on running back drills, the Jaguars opted to have him train with the wide receiver group.

Meyer said the team made that decision because they hope Etienne will develop into a “hybrid” threat. At first look, Etienne looked good on the field but he still has work to do as a receiver. He dropped multiple passes during the Saturday session.

Former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and former Syracuse safety Andre Cisco both did not work out as they continue to recover from knee injuries. Former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell also did not work out. Meyer said Campbell has a tweaked hamstring and former USC defensive lineman Jay Tufele also did not work out Saturday because of a COVID-19 testing issue.

