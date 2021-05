ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service is working to put out a wildfire in St. Johns County.

The address provided by the Forest Service was on Oscar Ashton Road, which is in the area of the Watson Island State Forest.

At 3:30 p.m., the fire was said to be approximately 100-acres and 10% contained. No structures were in danger.

