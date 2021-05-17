Tired at 30? Millennials report they’re mentally and physically burned out

Millennials, the generation born roughly between the years 1981 and 1996, are reporting higher rates of mental and physical exhaustion than other age groups. In fact, research shows millennials tend to have higher rates of depression than other generations.

So what’s causing the generational burnout and are there ways to help?

They’re tech-savvy, open-minded, political, independent, lazy, and narcissistic. But research shows millennials are also burnt out! Longer work hours, stagnant pay, and increasing debt are just some of the reasons for the burnout.

One report found the average baby boomer had to work 306 hours at minimum wage to pay for four years of college. The average millennial had to work 4,459 to pay for their higher education!

And expenses like health care add to the financial stress. In 1960 the average annual health insurance cost per person $146. In 2016 it hit $10,345 -- a nine-fold increase when adjusted for inflation!

Signs of burnout may include exhaustion, isolation, irritability, frequent illnesses and mental health problems. If you’re experiencing burnout, try some basic self-care techniques such as eating a healthy, balanced diet, exercising regularly and getting between seven and nine hours of sleep a night.

Activities like yoga and meditation may also be beneficial.

Experts believe the lack of a social life may also contribute to burnout. A survey that polled one thousand two hundred and 34 U.S. adults found millennials were more likely to feel lonely than previous generations.

Specifically, 30% of millennials said they always or often felt lonely compared to 20% of generation X and only 15% of baby boomers.