Vaccine clinics in Camden County to offer Johnson & Johnson shots

There are two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled this month in Camden County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District.

Anyone age 18 and older will be able to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinics, both of which will take place at the Camden County Health Department at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys:

Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are also welcome.

There is no cost for vaccination.