JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday on Heckscher Drive on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. near Milton Drive.

JFRD said one of the vehicles caught fire.

One vehicle had caught fire — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 18, 2021

Two patients have been transported from this wreck both with serious injuries. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 18, 2021