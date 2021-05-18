Coastal Health District scheduling appointments for Pfizer vaccine clinic at Camden County Health Department

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Coastal Health District is now scheduling appointments for special Pfizer vaccine clinics at seven health department locations, including in Camden County.

Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for people as young as 12.

The clinic at the Camden County Health Department, located at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys, is set for Wednesday, May 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Glynn and Chatham counties already offer the Pfizer vaccine during normal clinic hours.

The full schedule of special clinics can be found at chdcovidvax.org.

These special clinics are not limited to teenagers. Adults can also schedule appointments.

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506. Walk-ins are welcome but subject to vaccine availability at the time of the clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. You’ll be scheduled for your second dose of vaccine three weeks after receiving your first dose at the clinic.