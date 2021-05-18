Mobile COVID-19 vaccination outreach today on Philips Highway

The vaccination clinic will offer the second dose of Pfizer or the single dose of Johnson and Johnson to anyone who comes to the event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lutheran Social Services is hosting its third vaccination outreach event Tuesday.

Anyone can receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a Johnson & Johnson dose for free from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Anyone can walk up and receive their shot. No appointment is needed, and nobody will be turned away.

Lutheran Social Services is located at 4615 Philips Highway in Jacksonville.

Gateway Mall’s Community Vaccination Center is supporting this event. The community vaccination center is one of four federally supported centers in the state.

If you are looking for your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or either shot of Moderna, you can find a vaccination site near you on News4Jax’s vaccine locator page.