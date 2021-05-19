Mostly Cloudy icon
79º

Local News

Florida House signs off on Seminoles’ gambling deal

News Service of Florida staff

Tags: 
Florida Legislature
Florida Senate passes gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Florida Senate passes gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing sports betting in the state. The House, during the third day of a special legislative session, voted 97-17 to pass the bill.

The Senate voted 39-1 on Tuesday to approve it. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced the 30-year deal, known as a compact, last month.

The deal would lead to the state receiving $2.5 billion over the first five years. The tribe would operate sports betting and would receive other benefits, including being able to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The compact is expected to face a legal challenge because of the sports betting provision.

News4Jax Tallahassee bureau chief Mike Vasilinda is getting reactions from both sides of the issue. Return to this story later in the day for more.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax and News Service of Florida - All rights reserved.