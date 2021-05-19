Miracle on Ashley Street ‘Pop Your Trunk’ food giveaway this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second Miracle on Ashley Street “Pop Your Trunk, get your miracle on the go” event will take place on Friday.

The Clara White Mission is hosting its Miracle on Ashley Street event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 613 West Ashley St.

Miracle bags will be filled with food and household items. Hot meals for the homeless will be served to-go style next to the mission. The bags and meals are first-come, first-served.

The Clara White Mission is expecting to serve over 800 families during this signature event. Local business, community and political leaders will be celebrity givers, passing the bags out to the attendees.

There are over two dozen sponsors for Friday’s event including:

Citi

Delores Barr Weaver Forever Event Fund

News4Jax

Rise

Pajcic & Pajcic

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home Depot Pro

Farm Share

The Miracle on Ashley Street has hosted the event for 28 years. This is the second year the event has taken place with pandemic protocols in place. Before, the event happened under the mission’s iconic white tent. This year, similar to 2020, attendees will pop their trunks open and receive the miracle bags.

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman has served as the president and CEO of the Clara White Mission for 27 years.

Annually the event continues to be a miracle to see the community come together, to visibly take part in giving back to others, especially in post COVID-19, while impacting those that depend on the mission as a safety-net, and celebrating 117 years of community service. Ju'Coby Pittman, Clara White Mission President and CEO

Pittman joined The Morning Show Wednesday to talk about the event and its impact. To watch her interview, press play above.