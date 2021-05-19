Neptune Beach man involved in altercation that led to officer getting hurt during Jan. 6 Capitol riot, court documents say

A Neptune Beach man was arrested Tuesday after an altercation left an officer “visibly injured” during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Daniel Paul Gray, 41, is charged with federal offenses that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with police; engaging in acts of physical violence in the Capitol building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He will make his first appearance Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville.

According to court documents, Gray was inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, during which he engaged in confrontations against law enforcement officers attempting to prevent rioters from entering the rotunda. Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage captured Gray involved in an altercation with police at about 3 p.m. that resulted in an officer falling down the western rotunda stairs and becoming visibly injured, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents, Gray posted a four-minute video to his Instagram account where he appeared to be walking through an airport and describing his activities at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In the video, according to prosecutors, Gray said: “We start pushing the police out the back of the Capitol; we pushed them from the front to the back of the Capitol.” According to prosecutors, he also described how the group arrived at the staircase and started “pushing them [the police] down the staircase,” and also said, “This is far from over, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life and stay tuned.” In social media messages Gray sent after Jan. 6, he said, “Lol I was one of the first in the capital,” according to prosecutors.