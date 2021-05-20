Jacksonville man wins $1 million after his car breaks down

Curtis Fuller poses with an oversized check after claiming a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Fuller said the winning ticket came into his life just in time, “My wife’s car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down. In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!”

Fuller purchased his winning ticket from First Coast Energy, located at 711 Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.