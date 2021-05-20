Large data and analytics company moving global headquarters from New Jersey to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dun & Bradstreet, a prestigious data and analytics company currently based in New Jersey, announced Thursday it is moving its global headquarters to Jacksonville.

The move is expected to bring 500 jobs to the city over a five-year span with an average salary of $77,000, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said during a news conference.

“Dun and Bradstreet has close ties to other local companies with a global footprint, such as Black Knight, and for the Fidelity National Financial,” Curry said. “The move will strengthen those relationships and leverage them for more growth and more jobs in the years ahead.”

CEO Anthony Jabbour, who said he has lived in Jacksonville for 11 years, talked about the rich history of the company that was founded in 1841. Jabbour said four U.S. presidents have worked for the company, including Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, Grover Cleveland and William McKinley.

Jabbour said the company plans to open the office in the fall and is currently working on finding a site.

“I’ve traveled extensively around the U.S., I’ve traveled globally, and I’ve seen many beautiful places but none that I’d rather call home versus Jacksonville. So, I’m very proud of our city and I’m very proud to be able to share it with my colleagues from Dun and Bradstreet,” Jabbour said.

Curry said with state incentives already approved, his administration plans to take legislation to city council in the next few weeks for review and approval. Several members of the city council were in attendance for the announcement.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to secure this win for our city in our community,” Curry said.