St. Johns school district offers refunds after female student photos edited in yearbook for dress code violations

Example of a digitally edited photo found in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After parents and female students at Bartram Trail High School became outraged that yearbook photos deemed in violation of the student code of conduct had been edited without their knowledge, the St. Johns County School District said it is offering refunds to anyone calling about the issue.

Many of the photos of female students were digitally altered to make them appear more modest, but the students say it was unnecessary and unfair.

In a statement to News4Jax on Thursday, the district said the school’s previous procedure was to exclude student pictures in the yearbook that they deemed in violation of the student code of conduct “so the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook.”

Several photos showing what the yearbook portraits looked like before and after the digital alterations were shared with News4Jax. The photos were altered to cover parts of the students’ chest and shoulders.

Yearbook photo before and after it was digitally altered. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Another example of a digitally altered photo in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The yearbooks, which cost $100 each, were released to students on Wednesday.

On Bartram Trail’s website, a disclaimer warns students their photos could be altered.

“All images in ads and all individual student pictures must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted,” it reads.

The school came under fire in March after teen girls said they were taken out of class and sent to the dean’s office to change clothes or face suspension. The incidents sparked an online petition created by students calling for change, which had more than 4,000 signatures.

News4Jax found the number of recorded violations of the St. Johns County School District’s student dress code has skyrocketed during the 2020-21 school year, according to data provided by the district.

Across the district, 78% of dress code violations go to female students.