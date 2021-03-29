Bartram Trail High students felt uncomfortable while being accused of dress code violations

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Controversy over the student dress code at a St. Johns County high school.

Students at Bartram Trail High said teen girls are being taken out of class and sent to the dean’s office to change clothes or face suspension. That’s the focus of an online petition created by students calling for change.

One student said she was taken out of class and asked by school staff to unzip her jacket in front of other staff and students. She said it’s happening to other female students. The district confirmed that 31 girls received dress code violations on Friday.

The student, who News4Jax is not naming or showing, said she was walking in a hallway at the St. Johns school with her jacket fully zipped when she was asked to unzip the garment.

“I was wearing a tight sports bra underneath. That’s it,” the student said. “I was stopped by a male teacher and he told me ‘you’re very out of dress code.’”

The student says she asked and was then sent to a female teacher who approved of her attire and sent her back to class.

The student says minutes later, the male teacher pulled her from class and told her to unzip her jacket in front of people in the main hallway. The student said she would rather not, but said staff members kept asking her to unzip the jacket. She said when she did, she was told what she was wearing was incredibly inappropriate.

“I was walked downstairs got it taken which was my bra and was told I have detention,” the student told News4Jax.

Now the students are getting support from others.

“All the girls at BTHS are standing up for themselves, and today we were all wearing zip-up jackets and tank tops and see what they would do about it, and they dress-coded me today,” a student told News4Jax. “I feel like I am being profiled.”

Several students, including boys wearing wigs and clothing typically worn by girls, staged a demonstration to call attention to the dress code they say is a sexualization of young women and their clothing.

The St. Johns County School District’s dress code states the “dress and grooming of students shall promote a positive educational environment and not disrupt the educational activities and processes of the school.”

It says all students’ clothing that is “immodest, revealing or distracting in character is unacceptable.”

The school district sent News4Jax a statement:

The administration at BTHS as with all our sites administers the expectations on student dress for all in a manner that is respectful and is not intended to be unfair to any group of students. Although there have been some inconsistencies with information on social networking, the principal and his administrative team have been meeting with students and families to follow up from Friday. St. Johns County School District spokesperson

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, seven girls and five boys were cited for dress code violations.