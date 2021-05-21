DeSantis touts ‘Freedom Week’ as he signs bill to OK 3 sales tax holidays for 2021

Fans attend a UFC 261 mixed martial arts event Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The sold-out event touted as the first full-capacity sporting event held indoors in more than a year drew a star-studded crowd. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Highlighting the addition of the “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday to the annual back-to-school and disaster preparedness sales tax holidays in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday approving all three to give Florida taxpayers a break in 2021.

The legislation includes the traditional break Floridians get on hurricane supplies, which will be sold without sale tax from May 28 through June 6. Generators under $1,000, flashlights under $40, tarps under $100, batteries under $50, coolers under $60 and dozens of other items will be tax-exempt.

“We’re anticipating it to be a relatively active season and Floridians should just understand that this is something that we may have to deal with,” DeSantis said.

It’s likely the “season” will start early again this year, with the first named storm of the year anticipated as early as Friday.

In July there will be a new tax-free holiday called Freedom Week during the week of July Fourth that includes boating, outdoor supplies, team sports gear, camping and fishing gear, including tents, sleeping bags, camp stoves and more.

“I think this is really smart. I think it was really good. And I’m happy that we’re able to do this,” DeSantis said of the additional tax holiday.

During the week you can also buy tax-free tickets to sporting events, music events, movies, ballets, plays, music theaters, fairs and festivals for use before the end of 2021.

“My daughter loves fairs. We took her to the strawberry festival down in Plant City and the Clay County Fair in Northeast Florida, so she’s always asking me, ‘Daddy, I want to go back to the fair.’ So now we’ll save on our tickets I guess if we do that,” DeSantis quipped during a news conference Friday in Pensacola.

The Freedom Week sales tax exemption also applies to museum and state park admission, including annual passes, season tickets to theater events and gym memberships.

From July 31-Aug. 9 there will be a tax-free week to buy school supplies. It includes clothing, shoes and backpacks up to $60. Computers costing up to $1,000 will also be tax-free.

Amid a host of other technical changes, the legislation also permanently removes the sales tax from independent-living items including bed rails, grab bars and shower seats.

A Florida House analysis estimated that all the exemptions will cost the state at least $100 million in tax revenue this year.

