Jacksonville in national spotlight after 15K fans attend UFC event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The River City is getting national attention -- mostly not favorable -- after hosting a full capacity UFC event Saturday night with 15,000 fans inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. An article in Rolling Stone reported more than half were from out of state.

That article and other national reporting questioned how safe the event was, noting that masks were not required.

“Only time can tell -- but there is a natural concern about a possible super spreader scenario, with the virus finding its way inside the arena and being shared with multiple — or potentially thousands — of individuals who would then bring it with them back to various spots around the country.” the Rolling Stone article reads.

UFC President Dana White said he has no regrets over holding the event, saying it’s time to get back to normal.

“I don’t think it gets any better than tonight. It couldn’t have a better night than tonight. It was amazing, the crowd was amazing. It felt good to be here. It felt good to have the mayor, the governor, and all of these people working with us to put on a safe event and for people to come out and have fun,” he said.

Fans who attended Saturday were required to sign waivers and fill out health questionnaires.

Mayor Lenny Curry added that if fans who are vaccinated did get COVID-19, it’s likely it would be a mild, non-life-threatening case and that those who were not vaccinated would bear the consequences.