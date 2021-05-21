Should Jacksonville create a police citizen review board?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A “Safer Together Workshop” held by Jacksonville city leaders Friday will focus on a hot topic across the nation: creating a police citizen review board for the city.

Similar boards in other areas of Florida, including Orlando, Miami, Tampa and St. Petersburg, are expected to be discussed.

The public is encouraged to join city leaders Friday to discuss the idea of adding a citizen review board to oversee police handling of investigations and to address complaints.

The idea would be for citizen review board members to look at results of closed investigations and then make recommendations.

City Council members Michael Boylan and Joyce Morgan will be joined by supervisors within the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Integrity and Internal Affairs for the discussion Friday.

According to the city, there are three possible models for a citizen review board.

A disciplinary-recommendation model: which would investigate specific allegations of officer abuse and make findings to the sheriff.

A legislative-investigative audit model: which would review and assess findings of the sheriff’s investigative processes or if needed, audit the sheriff’s internal review process to make sure it’s fair. This type of board would also made recommendations to the City Council for proposed legislation.

An executive-investigative audit model: which would be created by the sheriff and would have similar responsibilities as the other models, but it would give the sheriff more power to implement reforms as suggested by the board.

A similar meeting took place in March to explore law enforcement’s response to people going through a mental health crisis, including how they were treated during their arrest and programs to help them. At the time, the sheriff’s office said 119 of the then 2,466 jail inmates had a known mental illness.

Friday’s meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Members of the public interested in Friday’s workshop discussion can either attend the meeting in person or watch online or via Zoom.