Motorcycle parade honors 101-year-old WWII veteran

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

101 Birthday parade for Ed Eisele
101 Birthday parade for Ed Eisele (WJXT)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Motorcycles slowly rolled to the Clyde E. Lassen Veterans Nursing Home in St. Augustine on Saturday to honor Ed Eisele, who turned 101.

The ride, hosted by the Patriot Guard riders, started at the American Legion post in Middleburg. Eisele is a World War II veteran.

St. Johns County firefighters and other veterans also joined the drive-through party.

After the parade, a reception was held with food from Mission BBQ and an opportunity to meet the birthday boy.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the drive-by birthday celebration on its Facebook page:

