The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in St. Johns County.

Troopers say the 59-year-old man was standing in the left lane of U.S. Highway 1, when a 58-year-old man driving an SUV hit him.

FHP says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately died from his injuries. The incident happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday morning.