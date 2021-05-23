Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Brush fire near Duval-Nassau county line burns 1 acre

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a brush fire Sunday near the Duval-Nassau county line, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near Lannie Road.

The Florida Forest Service told News4Jax about 4:50 p.m. that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was able to knock down the fire quickly and one acre was burned.

According to the Forest Service, one tractor was on scene and a security line was drawn.

The Forest Service said it was called in as a security measure.

