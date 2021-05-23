Lifeguards rescue 4 from surf at St. Augustine Beach

Lifeguards on Sunday rescued four people from the surf at St. Augustine Beach near Ocean Hammock Park.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – Lifeguards on Sunday rescued four people from the surf at St. Augustine Beach near Ocean Hammock Park.

About 2:30 p.m., people started screaming and pointing from the shore at four people -- a child, a woman and two men -- that appeared to be struggling in the surf.

Three people were rescued relatively quickly, but the last person needed the help of four lifeguards. When they pulled him in, he was awake and talking but received oxygen and was transported. The other three people were evaluated but not transported.

It took about 20 mins to rescue everyone.

At least seven lifeguards were involved, as well as the St Augustine Beach Police Department and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Along Northeast Florida beaches, there continued to be a high risk of rip currents on Sunday.