Mild weekend makes way for long stretch in the 90s

Happy Fri-yay! A few light showers continue to move inland tonight with breezy winds out of the east 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds will take over Saturday with dry conditions and afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 12-18 mph. These high winds make for another weekend with a high rip current risk, please stay safe if you plan on heading to the beach.

We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be lighter out of the east 5-10 mph.

Take advantage of this weekend because starting Monday we crank up the heat!

Temperatures in the mid 90s return Monday and stick with us...all...week...long. Yes that’s correct, we’re looking at sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s through the whole workweek. Although we won’t be as humid as we usually are in the summer months it will still be toasty out there so wear that sunscreen, hydrate, and water your yards/plants when you can.

