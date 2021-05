JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Grill and Wings on County Road 210 held a fundraiser for Tristyn Bailey’s family Saturday night, donating 100% of their proceeds made from 5pm to close.

Dozens of Saint Johns County residents came out to show their support for the Bailey family.

13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body was found two weeks ago, and police believe she was murdered by 14-year-old schoolmate Aiden Fucci.