JACKSONVILLE, Fl.a – A body recovery mission is underway after a swimmer disappeared Sunday at Huguenot Park, sources told News4Jax.

News4Jax was told the swimmer, who was described as a man wearing black shorts, took children into the water and has not been seen about 1:30 p.m.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.