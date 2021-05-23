State fire marshal investigating cause of mobile home fire in Clay Hill

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of a mobile home fire Sunday in the Clay Hill area, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded Sunday morning to the blaze off Melanie Lane near County Road 218 and were able to control the fire by about 7:20 a.m.
According to Fire Rescue, the home was a total loss.
Firefighters said the family made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
