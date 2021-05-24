Community comes together to raise money for police officer fighting ALS

A local police officer loved by the community continues to fight ALS.

The Jacksonville Sheriff Office’s assistant chief Jimmy Judge travels several times a month for treatments that may slow down his ALS.

A fellow officer is joining forces with locals businesses to raise money to help Judge pay the medical bills.

As a kid, Kenny Lentz grew up watching a local hero, police officer Jimmy Judge.

“I’ve known him since I was a kid, like I said. You know Jimmy – he’s been a police officer for over 30 years and he’s been, you know, protecting the city of Jacksonville for over 30 years,” said Lentz.

When Lentz found out that Judge was fighting ALS he had to help.

Lentz, along with Thin Blue Line Fishing Company and Expert T’s ad Bulvega Graphic design Loren Weber, they made the idea of this T-shirt come the life.

100% of the profit is going to Jimmy, to help fund his battle.

“He’s a selfless leader. He’s a very humble and kind individual. He’s very thankful for everything everybody’s done for him. He’s a loving husband and father. I really look up to him – just as a person, in general. But we love Jimmy, so anything we can do to help him,” said Lentz.

As Judge continues to fight against ALS, people like Lentz will continue to help and support a man that is loved by the entire community.

If you would like to support we have a link to the website in this story, once on the website look for “Judge ALS Awareness Shirt.”

Click here to visit the website.