Florida expected to release new information on storm resources

President Biden will visit FEMA headquarters in Washington D.C. for a briefing on the Atlantic Hurricane Outlook and Preparedness efforts. Florida is also expected to release new information on storm resources Monday.

This is according to the attorney general’s office. Ashley Moody is expected to release that information around 10 a.m. Monday morning. News4Jax bring that to you as soon as it happens.

Her website has been down for hours.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, has already released his hurricane guide.

It said, if you don’t have flood insurance and live in an area prone to flooding, call your agent and get it now.

Also, make sure your policy includes adequate coverage for all your personal belongings. Be advised, the value of some of your items may have gone up over the last few years, and you may not know that.

Also make sure your policy includes expenses like a limited motel, restaurant, and storage costs. This way, you’re covered if your home is left unlivable following a storm.

Here’s something that will help you get ready in other ways!

The disaster-preparedness tax holiday will run from May 28 through June 6.

During this time, you’ll get a sales tax break on things like select reusable ice packs, portable radios, gas tanks, and packages or batteries that cost $50 or less, also select non-electric food coolers, tarps, and portable generators.