JSO: Missing teen with autism located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located a missing 14-year-old male with autism Sunday night. He was found just after 11:30 p.m.
***UPDATE***— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 24, 2021
We are pleased to announce that Christian has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted in this search and disseminating the information to our community. https://t.co/61AYPQ50eD
He went missing just before 8:30 p.m. the same day and was last seen in the 11000 block of Emuness Road near Main Street.
After getting in an argument with a family member, the boy left in an unknown direction on foot.