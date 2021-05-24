Clear icon
JSO: Missing teen with autism located safe

Alex Rodriguez
, Associate Producer

Missing Child
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located a missing 14-year-old male with autism Sunday night. He was found just after 11:30 p.m.

He went missing just before 8:30 p.m. the same day and was last seen in the 11000 block of Emuness Road near Main Street.

After getting in an argument with a family member, the boy left in an unknown direction on foot.

