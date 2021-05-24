JSO: Missing teen with autism located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located a missing 14-year-old male with autism Sunday night. He was found just after 11:30 p.m.

***UPDATE***

We are pleased to announce that Christian has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted in this search and disseminating the information to our community. https://t.co/61AYPQ50eD — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 24, 2021

He went missing just before 8:30 p.m. the same day and was last seen in the 11000 block of Emuness Road near Main Street.

After getting in an argument with a family member, the boy left in an unknown direction on foot.